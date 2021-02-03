Intersect Capital LLC Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.49. 151,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.52.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

