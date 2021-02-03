Intersect Capital LLC Sells 239 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Bank grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

NYSE:APD traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

