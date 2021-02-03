Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Short Interest Update

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. 150,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,533. The company has a market cap of $362.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $28.76.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,902 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

