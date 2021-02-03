Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 30,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMB) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

