Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSJL. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 255,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 55,060 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 136,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

