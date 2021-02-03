Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Position Reduced by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 451,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 37,792 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,983. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

