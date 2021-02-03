Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKW. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,781. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

