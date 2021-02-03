Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 343,749 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 192,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the third quarter worth $2,547,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 55.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the third quarter worth $5,096,000.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB)

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.