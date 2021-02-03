Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Position Reduced by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PWC traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.84. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $114.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.