Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.59 and last traded at $114.59. Approximately 586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.59.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

