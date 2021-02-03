Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

