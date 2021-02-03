Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 13,522 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 111,098 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,562,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter.

