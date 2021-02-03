Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.