Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000.

RDIV opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

