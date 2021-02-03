Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $49.70.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.