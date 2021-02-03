Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.04

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 237945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

ISBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 285,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 48,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

