Investors Buy High Volume of Polaris Put Options (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,680 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 896% compared to the average volume of 269 put options.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.26.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

