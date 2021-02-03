Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,739 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,158% compared to the average volume of 77 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

NYSE:LPG traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,279. The firm has a market cap of $665.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 151.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dorian LPG by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

