Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 797 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.09. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

