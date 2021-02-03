InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.37. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 50,298 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.