IOTA (MIOTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45.50 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 15% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $45.50 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00081489 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000148 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

