Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.40

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and traded as low as $27.50. Iowa First Bancshares shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 1,700 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.16.

About Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

