iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN (BATS:DFVL) Trading Down 0.3%

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN (BATS:DFVL)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.29 and last traded at $84.29. 60 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $85.13.

