IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $34,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,357,000 after buying an additional 459,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after acquiring an additional 229,131 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 68,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.50.

IPGP stock opened at $233.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,687,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,771.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Valentin P. Gapontsev sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $5,097,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,937,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,492 shares of company stock worth $29,498,372 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.