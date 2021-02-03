IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.78% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

