IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.44

IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.44 and traded as high as $80.00. IQE plc (IQE.L) shares last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 744,651 shares.

IQE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQE plc (IQE.L) from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IQE plc (IQE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get IQE plc (IQE.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £637.09 million and a PE ratio of -20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.44.

About IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for IQE plc (IQE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE plc (IQE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.