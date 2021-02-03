Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.69

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.69 and last traded at $50.36, with a volume of 10480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after buying an additional 54,972 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

