IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 99,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of IRS stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.62.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 1.53% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima worth $9,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

