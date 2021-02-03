iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 124,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 760,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.22. 5,996,340 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13.

