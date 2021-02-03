iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,069,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.80. 5,759,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $94.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

