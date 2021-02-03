iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000.

NASDAQ SDG traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $98.37. 151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,652. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $100.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38.

