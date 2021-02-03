iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,657. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

