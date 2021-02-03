iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $413.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.65 and its 200-day moving average is $357.88. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $426.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

