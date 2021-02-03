iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Reduced by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $75,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.34. 51,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,946. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $250.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

