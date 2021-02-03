iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.46. 1,182,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,881,408. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $217.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.84.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

