iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,702. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $72.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

