iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lifted by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.71. 1,514,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,209. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

