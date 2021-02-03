iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 316.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,491 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $78.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

