iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $124.49. The company had a trading volume of 610,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,885. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $129.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average of $111.77.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.