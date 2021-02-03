iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,371,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,126,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of IYG opened at $151.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.22. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $86.42 and a one year high of $159.64.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.