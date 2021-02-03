iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 595,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,329 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $30,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. 706,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

