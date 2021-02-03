IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Up 12%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s stock price rose 12% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 12,477,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 16,023,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

