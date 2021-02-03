Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Announces Earnings Results

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $253.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

In related news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. Also, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

