ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $16,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ITT by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ITT by 123.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 430,243 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of ITT by 346.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 377,215 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 433.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 140,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ITT by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.13.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

