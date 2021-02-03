ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up about 1.9% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 122.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 175.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

ITT traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,220. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $82.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.