IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,125 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after buying an additional 162,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,824,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,108,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,214,000 after buying an additional 138,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.39. 1,734,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.19. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.