IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,305 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,865,000 after buying an additional 133,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,906,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in AMETEK by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after buying an additional 831,365 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,996,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,807,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.53. 955,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average is $108.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

