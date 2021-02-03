IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. The Boeing comprises about 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Boeing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

BA traded up $6.45 on Wednesday, hitting $207.39. 11,787,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,170,092. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.59.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

