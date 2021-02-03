IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 165,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000. Citizens & Northern makes up about 3.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. 1,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,307. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $312.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CZNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.