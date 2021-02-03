IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $384,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,392 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.45. 848,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.